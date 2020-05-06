To the editor — In 1955, Rosa Parks sat on a bus in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience. She was standing up, or rather sitting down, for her constitutional rights. The Jim Crow system codified her rights as fundamentally inferior -- that some citizens don't share the same constitutional rights as others is, by definition, tyrannical.
Today, we have been called upon to sacrifice and cooperate to protect the lives of our most vulnerable citizens. That is not tyranny; that is humanitarianism. As long as we keep this goal in mind, that our elderly, immuno-compromised, or those with heart or lung conditions are not expendable, we can discuss the proper course. Blame-shifting away from the federal government to our local authorities is unproductive.
It's only natural to want to survive, feel in the know, and not be a "sheeple." I've been a "prepper" for over a decade. We all see the same failures in our social and financial systems. The latest fraud, the Payroll Protection Program, which enriched bankers and shut out mom and pop, is just one more predictable example. Hopefully, this challenging time will lead us to set policies that truly bolster our middle class. For now, let's protect our most vulnerable.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima