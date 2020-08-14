To the editor — Recently the Black Lives Matter movement has been receiving much negative media coverage. I'm very worried about our nation and I'm confused. I thought all lives mattered. For centuries most races, creeds, and entire peoples have suffered from racism, prejudices, discrimination and/or slavery. Even our own Native Americans suffered from our forefathers' attempted genocide.
Where have we gone wrong? It's easy to blame the politicians. But aren't we the people who elected them? So the responsibility is clearly ours for the current social unrest. Jesus Christ once said (Matt 22:39) the second greatest commandment is to "Love your neighbor as yourself." Again; where have we gone wrong? Jesus Christ told us (Matt 5:44) We are to "Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you". It appears that many of us have gotten away from Jesus' teachings.
When we look for the differences within each other, we'll always find them. However, if we'll take the time and effort to look for our similarities, we'll always find them and maybe then we'll become kinder and gentler towards each other and build a better nation for our children to live and prosper in.
JACK MYERS
Yakima