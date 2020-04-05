To the editor — Thank you, Steve Jones, for your letter published on March 30. Jones has succinctly and accurately described President Trump and his administration's failure to adequately recognize and respond to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. We might ask, how did we arrive here?
I maintain that we are suffering the results of the biggest and most disastrous publicity stunt in the history of this nation. Trump decided to run for president only out of hatred and revenge for Barack Obama and his need for personal "branding" and "ratings" fueled by his pathological narcissism.
During his coronavirus press conference of March 29, he managed to attack governors who don't "appreciate" him and wound up talking about the television ratings of news organizations. He even mentioned "The Bachelor" TV finale. Huh?
Be ready for his next moves. Trump thinks he can win votes by characterizing the virus as a foreign invader. The more casualties we take, the more sympathetic his base will be with his burden and pain instead of seeing him for what he is, the invader and killer of our institutions.
To paraphrase one recent observer, we are not his constituents, or even his subjects. We are only his audience.
DAVID HAUN
Naches