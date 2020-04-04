To the editor — I am writing as an OB-GYN, public health specialist, and mother.
We are not doing enough to stop this disease. We need to see each household as one unit. This means that any person leaving a house needs to be seen as all people leaving the house. Any person going out is risking exposure to all people at home. If there is any vulnerable person in your home – anyone older than 60, pregnant, or with a medical condition – don’t go out.
I beg the county: We do not need any stores open in redundancy. Close 90% of gas stations. Close all retail stores. Close electronic stores. Close 90% of hardware stores. Close all craft stores. Close all car dealerships. Close 90% of auto mechanic shops. Close 90% of grocery stores. Close restaurants. All of our workers are getting exposed to this pandemic, which means that all of their families are getting exposed. We are not doing enough.
Our county doubles its cases every two days. We need to get 90% of our households 100% home.
JORDANN LOEHR
Zillah