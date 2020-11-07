To the editor — OK, I’m tired of this dance! Because of my satirical condemnation of Donald Trump in the opinion pages of newspapers, it doesn’t mean that I am a liberal. Wow, call somebody a liberal and it is as pejorative as you can get nowadays. I don’t know if there is an equivalent putdown for those that consider us conservative. (Wacko?)
As a card-carrying member of the RNC, NRA and a couple of other organizations, you would think that I might have a flag in the back of my pick-up and my AR on my shoulder, but no, people that know me instead think that I am so far off kilter that maybe I should have my son run a CT scan to check for brain tumors. I have instead supported the Lincoln Project.
Regardless of the outcome of the imminent election, it is incumbent on all of us, Republicans, Democrats, Christians, agnostics, Blacks, whites and all others, to try to recoup our position in the world as a country where we are more alike than different, more compassionate, caring and forgiving, as we seek a more perfect union.
Oh well, nobody will invite me to their political parties anymore!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima