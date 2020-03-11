To the editor — I moved to Yakima in 1991 and quickly discovered the beauty and trails of Cowiche Canyon. I joined the board of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy a few years ago as I figured that after 25-plus years of using the trail system, it was time to give something back. We are so blessed to have these wonderful places to walk and enjoy nature only 10-15 minutes from many of our homes. Now we have the opportunity to purchase an additional 245 acres from a willing seller in the uplands near the Scenic Drive parking area; protecting these lands for public use in perpetuity. If you have already heard about this capital campaign and contributed, thank you so much! If you would like to contribute and learn more, please visit cowichecanyon.org.

BILL BOSCH

Yakima