To the editor — Racism. I don’t like this word for several reasons. Firstly, because the term was used by Darwin in his books "On the Origin of Species" (subtitled "Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life") and "The Descent of Man" to categorize different people groups as different species. One result of this error was the notable increase of radical propositions justifying racism veiled in the language of science. Darwinism led to much of the genocide perpetrated by Hitler, Stalin, etc., and contributed to slavery and the eugenics movement in the U.S.
Fortunately, Darwinism has been debunked (he and his followers have not been able to explain the origin of life or speciation). Unfortunately, Darwinism is still being taught in our schools to the exclusion of better explanations for these phenomena. I do believe that the latter fact is contributing to much of the social unrest we are now experiencing.
Secondly, The Human Genome Project has clearly shown that we are all one species genetically and that there is no distinction between the so-called “races.” Therefore, because we are one species, we should honor our species’ heritage by treating each other accordingly, and address issues of concern to us all peacefully.
GARY TREECE
Yakima