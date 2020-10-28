To the editor — In reference to Swan/Federspiel: I don't know either candidate, but was disappointed that, even in Yakima, personal health information and financial problems would be aired for all to know. We all have had some major issues in our lives to overcome. Somehow, we still become productive members of our communities. We should be careful about throwing stones at the guilty, as the Bible states.
I 'm more interested about the job they have done not the other. Our leaders all have weakness and flaws, just like the rest of us. Having gone through these problems and learned how to handle them should make a better person to judge others in court.
JULIANN MULROY
Yakima