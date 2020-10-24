To the editor — As a physician who cares for many individuals with psychological problems, including depression, I was offended by Mr. Swain’s comment, “There are some concerns and it is time for change.” Indeed, for some individuals, depression can be so severe, they are disabled. Yet the vast majority -- yes, majority -- of Americans suffer from depression, anxiety or another psychological condition at some point in their life. But most lead productive lives.
Having a medical condition that temporarily disables is similar to noting that someone who has pneumonia or a complication from diabetes is unfit to serve -- why, they had to suddenly cancel their appointments and leave people in the lurch. Job performance, not transient medical conditions, should determine who serves. In the 21st century, I would hope leaders and judges would understand that we all get sick at some point, and whether it is depression or diabetes, a temporary illness is not a reason why one cannot serve.
RUSSELL MAIER, M.D.
Yakima