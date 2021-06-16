To the Editor — It was definitely the right thing to do to for the mayor to dismiss Selah City Manager Don Wayman, but there are reasons for his termination because there was no notice for his abrupt dismissal.
Such reasons are the city of Selah has paid a large settlement with SAFE over Wayman’s treatment of residents, lost valuable employees and still has pending lawsuits. By not officially citing a reason for his firing, Mr. Wayman collects six months additional salary due to a technicality in his contract, when no rationale is given for his termination. But because there was not a 30-day notice, Wayman will get another month of pay in addition to six months salary.
This is wrong. The mayor should have told the truth and saved Selah taxpayers the nearly $80,000 that Mr. Wayman will collect, without a rationale for his termination. I wonder how many of the workers at her business have been treated this way.
Selah taxpayers deserve better government. My taxes are high enough. Selah residents do not deserve this type of cronyism.
STEVE MCKENNA
Selah
