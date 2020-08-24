To the editor — The Aug. 25 Selah City Council meeting has an item proposing a $1,000 a month raise for Rob Case, Selah’s municipal attorney. Case has been in his position for less than a year. He agreed to the current terms, including pay, when the City Council approved his hire on Sept. 10, 2019.
Selah is embroiled in a number of First Amendment conflicts that Case has done little to resolve and a great deal to exacerbate. Selah has been thrust into the national news thanks to those ongoing disagreements. The Selah Police Department’s union intervened to help our local police defend citizens’ civil rights. Our officers and their union are at odds with City Hall’s stance and Case’s interpretation of law.
Many local citizens are uneasy with Case representing our city. Prior to being hired by Selah, he was already on retainer by Donald Wayman, Selah’s city administrator. According to the council agenda, who is proposing the raise? Wayman.
It appears that all parties would be best served if Case and Selah parted ways. Case is apparently not making enough money off of us and we certainly are not getting the representation Selah wants and deserves.
BILL CALLAHAN
Selah