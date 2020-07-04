To the editor — I support Don Wayman’s assertion that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. All you need to do is listen to the leaders of the organization. Patrisse Cullers, one of the founders of BLM Global Network, in a 2015 interview said that she and the other founders were “trained Marxists.” The president of the NYBLM branch, during an interview with Martha MacCallum, said, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.” Replace it with what? Marxism?
MATHEW GUDERJOHN
Naches