To the editor — I grew up in Yakima and left after graduating from Eisenhower. I now live on O'ahu and have gotten involved in and passionate about water and created my own business around the substance that makes up 70% of our bodies. I remember the hair on my arms raising while watching “Erin Brockovich” at one of the Mercy Theatres back in 2000. I've read hours’ worth of studies on the effects of water quality.
Anytime I hear about Yakima from anyone on social media, it's always a new crime, shooting, or blanket statements of negativity about the town itself. This has been going on for years. Now, let me bridge the gap in my purpose of writing this.
I've investigated the water quality in Yakima and found disturbing results of contaminants that are within "legal" limits, but not safe. I had a giant ah-ha moment in investigating the side effects of these chemicals and feel I've possibly solved the mystery of why such a beautiful place with ample potential harbors such negative connotation. Right under our noses; it's in the water. I want to highly encourage readers to input their own ZIP code into EWG.org/tapwater to see what I'm talking about.
ROCHELLE BERGHOFF
Waimanalo, Hawaii