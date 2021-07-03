June 4 | Pippins II
Yakima Valley's Willie Lajoie Jr. slides into home to score a run against Corvallis Friday, June 4, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I am hardly adept when it comes to understanding the complexities of baseball. My upbringing involved a focus on sports that don't involve a bat and ball.

However, I have found myself routinely watching the Yakima Pippins this summer. The skilled athleticism, relentless competitiveness and obvious sense of camaraderie displayed by this 2021 team have drawn my attention.

I am thankful for this organization's positive impact on our beloved Yakima Valley and encourage fellow sports fans to take in a game. You won't regret it!

KELLY MATTSON

Selah