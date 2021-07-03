To the editor — I am hardly adept when it comes to understanding the complexities of baseball. My upbringing involved a focus on sports that don't involve a bat and ball.
However, I have found myself routinely watching the Yakima Pippins this summer. The skilled athleticism, relentless competitiveness and obvious sense of camaraderie displayed by this 2021 team have drawn my attention.
I am thankful for this organization's positive impact on our beloved Yakima Valley and encourage fellow sports fans to take in a game. You won't regret it!
KELLY MATTSON
Selah