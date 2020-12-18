To the editor — Though these are turbulent times during COVID-19, we now have to contend with the likely possibility that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States come January 20.
Though the thought of Biden being our president and Kamala Harris the vice president is abhorrent to my political sensibilities, what really concerns me more than these two incompetents serving as the leaders of the free world is the economy.
Waiting in the wings is inflation. In that inflation has had no impact on our economy for several years, we are in for a rude awaking come next year. As the saying, goes the chickens are coming home to roost. COVID has been center stage in 2020, but soon this will be replaced by the inflation virus. This will infect every phase of our financial security and likely put the middle working class in far greater danger than coronavirus ever could.
Inflation is going to be our wake-up call in 2021 or soon after. We will again be able to go to our favorite restaurants but may not be able to afford the price.
MALCOLM ARNETT
Yakima