To the editor — Here in Washington there is a small group of old guys who have been getting together almost every day to golf at their local golf course in Sunnyside. It turns out these old fellas were all members of the golf course’s regular golfers and had arranged to meet at the golf course with their own golf carts, and they arranged for tee times separated each 15 minutes. They practiced social distancing, and immediately left the golf course after finishing their rounds.
Until recently, when the Liquor Control Board insisted they cease and desist. No more golf for you old guys, so sorry. No alcohol was served, the clubhouse was always closed, and these old geezers were getting a lot of exercise and healthy fresh air and sunshine.
Now they’re cooped up in their homes, unable to go out anywhere, except for groceries. Their golfing was not essential.
However, in Washington the abortion clinics are humming, and our Washington ladies electing to terminate their children are found regularly at the clinics, because this elective procedure is deemed an essential activity. Golfing is not.
And that’s justice, Washington-style.
JAY SANDLIN
Sunnyside