To the editor — Recently on the PBS NewsHour, Mark Shields complimented our nation's governors on their "empathy, encouragement, direction and facts" as they responded to our nationwide COVID-19 crisis. It is inspirational to see this leadership, and the motivation of people who care more about their state than they do about themselves.
In our own state, Gov. Inslee responded to the initial case of virus by consulting experts in health, safety, business and education and hiring an experienced incident commander to monitor supplies and distribution. He modeled the safe social behaviors that would prove to keep more people alive. Inslee provided empathy and facts through succinct and informational televised speeches. Most recently he and his wife have created a precedent-setting coordination of food distribution through our three largest nonprofit food banks.
There are so many in our state who have stepped up despite personal sacrifice to help others. Our mail-in ballots in the last primary resulted in one of the highest voter turnouts. I am proud to be a Washingtonian and feel very fortunate to live here. We, along with other states, are truly a model for the nation.
SHARON ALLEN
Yakima