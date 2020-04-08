To the editor — Should we trust our “wartime president” during this national emergency? No. Trump doesn’t have the minimum interest to bother comprehending facts. Everything just has to make him look the greatest ever that anyone has ever seen.
Trump: “I take no responsibility” – we already know that, really well from the last three years. If something is good, it’s because of Trump. If it isn’t good, it’s someone else’s fault.
Trump denies what he said, even two minutes later. “That’s a mean question” because reporters are asking where got his information that could likely kill us. Trump strikes out and withholds aid from governors who don’t “appreciate” him enough. Because that’s how America works in a crisis, right? Stay petty. Coronavirus is a Democrat hoax (remember his birtherism lies?).
Trump struts that his daily ratings are better than "The Bachelor" – that’s a real presidential standard.
Trump said coronavirus was going to miraculously vanish. Now, 100,000 minimum dead Americans means Trump is doing a very good job. Depends on which Americans die, I guess.
Why do hospitals suddenly need more respirators, more masks now? Because we are in the middle of a pandemic.
Vote for incompetence. Make America Even More Stupid.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah