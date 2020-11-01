To the editor — The pendulum of understanding, compassion and gratefulness has swung too far. It is poised over anger, envy, and a lack of compassion. There seems to be little to no desire to solve issues or to reach a place where both parties in a disagreement can find solace. Seems we would rather poke the bear and assign evil motives to anyone that disagrees with us.
Such is the BLM sign problem in Selah. Ms. Whitlock and SAFE refuse to talk with Mr. Wayman or the City Council; they assume the very worst from them. Wayman sees that the city ordinances, as set by the council, are enforced and in doing so appears rigid. Everyone wants Selah to be a safe and inclusive community. There is not a sign at the gateway to Selah that says "Long-haired freaky people need not apply." It says Welcome!
Ms. Whitlock/SAFE, go, talk to the City Council and make your requests (not demands), and drop the demand for Wayman's head on a platter. City Council members, listen; Mr. Wayman, listen. Find solutions and stop this madness. That will mean both sides bend, no one gets all they want; however, chalk art and signs may benefit.
CHARLES MARTIN
Selah