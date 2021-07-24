To the editor — Voters of District 6 would be well-served by voting for Lisa Wallace for City Council. I have known Lisa for many years and her experience and temperament will make her an excellent addition to the council.
Lisa’s background in the juvenile justice system gives her a unique perspective into one of the most pressing issues we face – our skyrocketing violent crime rate. She will be able to bring together community stakeholders to make real progress on this issue.
Lisa was born and raised in Yakima and truly has a heart for giving back to our community. Her work with Voices for Children, Camp Fire, Junior League and many other important youth-serving organizations tangibly shows her passion for Yakima. But most importantly, Lisa listens. She is an independent thinker who can bring people together with differing views toward a common goal.
If voters want someone who believes that city government should focus on delivering the services that only they can provide – with excellence – and not get bogged down on issues outside of their purview, they should mark their ballot for Lisa Wallace by Aug. 3.
BRYAN SMITH
Selah