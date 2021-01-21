To the editor — We write to express our sincere gratitude to Congressman Dan Newhouse and Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for their votes to impeach President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection.
As Native veterans, we took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Together with the thousands of Native veterans who are serving and have served our country with honor and distinction, we watched in horror as the sitting president of the United States violated that oath by inciting domestic terrorists to attack the U.S. Capitol, Congress and American democracy. President Trump's actions, and subsequent failure to provide resources to secure the Capitol, are a stain on the office of the president and commander in chief that will not soon be forgotten.
American Indians serve in the Armed Forces at a higher rate than any other racial group in our country. Our Native brothers and sisters have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the Constitution and everything it stands for. Your votes to impeach upheld the Constitution and therefore honored their sacrifice. Thank you.
ROGER FIANDER, USAF-retired
Yakama Nation General Council chairman
VIRGIL LEWIS, SR., USMC-retired
Yakama Nation Tribal Council vice chairman