To the editor — Rep. Dan Newhouse voted to impeach President Trump, in which trial would take place after he was out of office. The local leaders of the Republican Party have instructed him to resign. He said no. Good!
The people will decide this by election, and the arrogance of party leaders is reprehensible. In 1797, Sen. William Blunt resigned and in 1872 Secretary of War William Belknap resigned, each accused of very serious offenses and each resignation prior to being impeached. In 1797, with the Senate full of framers of the Constitution, that body dismissed the charges without a trial, and in 1872, 27 of the 30 United States senators signed a letter that impeachment is not appropriate for a man who no longer holds an office. Why? Because impeachment is a political remedy and the accused can no longer be removed from his elected office.
This time? The same – the president is no longer in office. The prior question here must be whether impeachment is in order or is really revenge. Party leaders: Butt out. This is not your call.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima