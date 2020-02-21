To the editor — Reacting to voters’ rejection of tax rate increases, Yakima City Councilman Brad Hill said, “I don’t know if we can educate or inform them enough.” The Herald-Republic’s Feb. 18 article also has Councilwoman Kay Funk thanking “the 36% of yes voters who have been paying enough attention to the city’s financial situation.” Their unbridled arrogance and condescension are astonishing.
Property values increase. Tax revenue rises accordingly. Yakima does not have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem.
Voters are informed, we have been educated enough, and we’ve been paying attention. Why did we vote no? It’s simple. Almost everybody is stifled by over-taxation. We’re already beyond the limit, where promised benefits are outweighed by financial damages inflicted upon our citizens — especially the poor and seniors.
Realtors and builders opposed the rate increase because it would have reduced affordable housing. Rising tax rates drive costs higher for almost everything, a huge factor in forcing people out of their homes and onto the streets. Homelessness is cruel and unjust. Every tax increase should require an environmental impact report, with a key provision telling how many more people will be made homeless.
TERRY FORTIER
Yakima