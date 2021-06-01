To the editor — Douglas Patterson implores independents and even Democrats to re-elect Dan Newhouse. Indeed, Trump is insupportable. Patterson writes it is imperative to keep a traditional Republican in Congress in lieu of a Party of Trump member.
Honest debate and compromise to move legislation forward is traditional behavior worth encouraging. However, Newhouse is a Hobson’s choice. Republicans, including Newhouse, routinely circle the party wagons against good-faith initiatives to improve the lives of ordinary citizens, choking off good government to self-serve Trump. Jan. 6 seemingly shook Newhouse to his core. His recent wobbly steps toward accountability are like extra credit toward a D minus; hardly sainthood and likely temporary.
Patterson presumes Republican voters will fall in line behind whatever goon candidate captures the “R” flag, whatever their values. I prefer to think better of them. A traditional Republican would naturally side with a traditional Democrat over an absolute dictator. All it takes is clear-headed courage. If tribal Republicans eat their own, why must others do the same? I have no reason to choke off candidates before the primary, nor would I select Dan Newhouse over a forward-thinking person truly committed to honesty and collaboration. I will vote my values.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima