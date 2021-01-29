To the editor — This February, citizens of Selah have a chance to send a powerful thank-you note to teachers, staff, paraprofessionals, coaches and principals. Over the last year, we have watched our schools reinvent instruction on the fly and learn entirely new ways of doing their jobs. They have worked nights and weekends to keep the school experience as normal as possible.
This year, Selah schools welcomed back students face to face at all grade levels in hybrid and small group settings. Our community has witnessed the love and dedication our educators pour into their jobs every day. Now is the time to recognize these heroic efforts and to ensure a high-quality public education for our students by approving the levy for the next two years.
By voting yes to continue the levy at the same rate, you will be funding many of the things that will help us move forward. A yes vote is a vote for technology, nursing services, campus safety, activities and athletics, and teacher training, to name just a few areas. So please show Selah schools how much you appreciate their resilience, flexibility and creativity by marking your ballot “approve” and returning it by Feb. 9.
DAN PETERS
Selah