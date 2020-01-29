To the editor — As you are now receiving your ballots for school levies, I encourage you to vote yes. The Legislature attempted to adhere to the McCleary decision, but it still left school districts needing to pass levies to support all the programs they offer.
There has been a man with strange signs around town. When asked about them, he can’t answer what they mean. A new sign states a Yakima board member has surpassed the term limit for being on the board. There is no term limit for how long you can serve on a school board. He is also saying you should vote against the levy and telling the district to spend the McCleary money they received. They are spending the McCleary money, but it does not cover all the programs. As you can see, he is not well informed. So, please, vote yes on the Yakima School District levy, or whatever district in which you live.
WALT RANTA
Yakima