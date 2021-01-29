To the editor — I am writing in support of the East Valley School District replacement levy. I support the levy because our children continue to receive quality education and our taxes are projected to remain the same or decrease slightly.
I have two grandchildren attending our schools, and while saddened by the disruption caused to everyone by the pandemic, I am impressed by the efforts of my local school district. Teachers, staff, students and parents have banded together to make the best use of facilities and resources to keep our kids learning.
East Valley was and continues to be one of the area school districts that continually shows growth in student achievement. With our continued support through the levy, I fully expect that achievement to grow even more when this tough time passes.
Please join me in voting yes for East Valley schools.
GLENDA TJARNBERG
Moxee