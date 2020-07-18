To the editor — I strongly support Elisabeth Tutsch in her bid to remain on the Yakima County Superior Court bench.
Judge Tutsch is widely respected in her field as an even-tempered and thoughtful judge. She would not have been appointed to the Superior Court after serving as a court commissioner if she were not an experienced and able jurist. She believes in accountability and the rule of law, and she also believes in fairness and neutrality; happily, she believes all of those concepts can coexist.
In addition to admiring her professional expertise, I very much admire her commitment to community. Her involvement in Rod's House and La Casa Hogar, among other civic activities, highlights the fact she is committed to making Yakima a safe and stable community for everyone who lives here. Please join me in casting your vote to retain Elisabeth Tutsch.
AMY KARAU
Yakima