To the editor — I have known Lisa Wallace for a number of years working with her through Juvenile Court and as a volunteer through Voices for Children, a nonprofit organization for abused and neglected children in the foster care system. I've seen Lisa's passion for helping our community firsthand and I am confident she will be an invaluable member of the Yakima City Council.
Lisa's drive to improve lives gets results. At Voices for Children, I've observed how effectively Lisa pinpoints a need and works hard to ensure that need is filled. Lisa is a doer and one of Lisa's greatest attributes is her ability to listen to all sides of an issue and when necessary to make compromises for the better of the whole rather than to attempt to carry out her own agenda, a quality that will certainly serve Lisa and her constituents on the council.
Lisa knows how to work with others to develop and execute a plan. I know Lisa will work tirelessly to make our community a better place to live, start a business, and raise a family. Join me on Aug. 3 in voting for Lisa Wallace.
WES GANO
Selah