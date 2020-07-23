To the editor — With 36 candidates running for governor this year, it can be difficult to know whom to support. I am voting for Dr. Raul Garcia for several reasons.
Garcia is a physician who is also an immunologist, meaning he would have a better understanding of the current COVID-19 pandemic than anyone else on the ballot. He also understands how vital jobs are for the people who live here and has received the backing of business leaders in the state. Last week, I was visiting just one of the many small businesses that have had to close their doors permanently due to the actions of our current governor. The owner reflected with bitterness that "the governor didn't think we were essential."
Garcia knows the value of a quality education and will encourage high standards for the rising generation of students, making them more prepared to compete in the job markets of today.
He has been endorsed by the Washington Farm Bureau and has the backing of farmers, businessmen and respected elected officials from all corners of our state, including former Sen. Slade Gorton, whom I used to work for.
Please join me in voting for Dr. Raul Garcia for governor.
SANDRA LINDE
Sunnyside