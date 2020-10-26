To the editor — Let's please put party and politics aside. To heck with Republican or Democrat labels. Never mind the right or the left. Set aside conservative or liberal agendas.
We have a government, designed by our forefathers almost 250 years ago, that has served us well.We are the modern experiment of democracy. Are we perfect? Of course not. We argue. We debate. We compromise. We fall short in many ways. But in spite of that, many have bled and died for this imperfect ideal. Our democracy survives.
The free exchange of ideas in a democracy should not include deceit, misinformation and the intentional denial of facts. We have a hard enough time agreeing as it is. Character and a degree of humility in our leaders should matter. Don't vote for just an individual or a catch phrase. Place your vote for America. Vote for our respect. Vote for what we have been. Vote for what we can be. Vote for what we should be.
DAVID HAUN
Naches