To the editor — this year's election is extremely important for the future of the United States. A vote for Biden-Harris is a vote to further establish corruption and dishonesty in the government and head this country toward a socialist-Marxist form of government concentrating governmental powers in fewer people (single political party like Russia and China). Many of the freedoms set forth in the Constitution will change under such a form of government.
A vote for Trump-Pence is a vote to preserve our long-existing form of government and the freedoms and opportunities of a democracy that our ancestors envisioned and enjoyed. As George Will pointed out in his column in the Yakima Herald on Oct. 9, innovation and creativity thrive in a free society where people are free to think, create, experiment, invent and develop and be rewarded for their efforts.
A person may disagree with how President Trump expresses himself, but he has been able to accomplish more changes in world trade and foreign relations for the benefit of the U.S. and its people than thought possible by many in our government.
STANLEY PRATT
Yakima