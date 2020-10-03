To the editor — Records show that over 2 million men and women served during the Vietnam War and of those 1.1 million to 1.6 million were exposed to combat. Over 50,000 died. Many returned with permanently broken bodies and twisted psychologies, unable to understand or connect with the society and families they left. This continues with vets returning from Iraq, Afghanistan and other unnamed conflicts. Their sacrifice and those who love and support them will go on for years.
We learned in recent article in the Atlantic Monthly, verified by major news agencies including Fox News, that our commander in chief, Donald Trump, privately considers those who have answered our country's call "losers" and "suckers." Appalling, but not surprising, coming from one who avoided the draft through multiple medical deferrals. As a disabled Vietnam era veteran I have a problem with that.
I understand how, not knowing Trump and hoping for something different and maybe better, people voted for him in 2016. However, we have listened to his 20 lies per day (fact-checked by the Washington Post) and seen how we are alienated from, laughed at, and pitied by our historical allies around the world.
His mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unnecessary deaths, as well as his continued support of the ultra-wealthy at the expense of taxpayers, is inexcusable.
And yet he continues, splitting the country into warring factions with his incessant lies and false accusations.
The Bible says "a tree is known by its fruit." We have tasted this fruit and it is bitter.
BRENT BOYKIN-HICKS
Goldendale