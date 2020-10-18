To the editor — This 2020 election at all government levels is the most crucial in American history.
In truth, the Lord Jesus Christ did not come to this world to establish any political parties, religion or racism.
Your vote in this election will directly change the course of freedom to bondage or slavery, from life to destruction unto death. As voters, we must examine ourselves, examine the issues that affect us and our family the most.
Vote for candidates, regardless of personality, that best reflect the values and morals pertaining to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness according to the Constitution.
The word of God declares that a nation that forgets God will end in destruction (Psalm 9:17) but blessed is the nation whose God is Lord (Psalm 33:12).
JESSE TORRES
Yakima