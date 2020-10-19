To the editor — Do not vote for Donald Trump, and do not vote for Joe Biden. Vote for the Constitution and capitalism. Donald Trump will only be in office four more years; big government socialism will be here forever.
If you are not familiar with socialism, look at Cuba, Venezuela, then look further to China, North Korea, Russia. We have had it too good to give up our freedom. No more name-calling and voting one way because we always have, and not being up to date about what is really happening. For more information, look up Karl Marx and see if it isn’t exactly what is happening now. Vote red.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima