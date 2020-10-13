To the editor — We are about to participate in the most important presidential election in my lifetime (I’m 80) and the choices could not be more clear.
Do we choose chaos or common sense? Uncertainty or predictability? Cruelty or kindness? Self-interest or empathy? Greed or generosity? Thuggery or respectability? Division or inclusiveness?
Need I go on? Let’s set the labels aside — the R’s and D’s — and vote as citizens for a return to decency, the shared values we hold dear as human beings.
The good health of our republic depends on it.
ED STOVER
Yakima