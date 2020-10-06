To the editor — The older I get, the more hate I see. I have never cared what letter is after their name; it’s more of how they can handle the job. All I hear is red or blue crap after they are elected; they represent the whole state or district but all any of them care about is their party. If the right wins, the left is mad, and if the left wins, then the right is mad.
All they care is about is their party having power while America slowly sinks into the swamp of Washington, D.C. Really, you think someone that has been in office for 40 years has any idea of what is really happening? If you want to drain the swamp in D.C., vote every last incumbent out and keep doing it until they get the hint that we want them to work together to get things done.
RON SCOTT
Naches