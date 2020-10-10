To the editor — With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, our country is facing perilous times. Our access to health care and reproductive health care is being threatened by the newest nominee to the Supreme Court. With the pandemic, many have already lost health care and their access to contraceptive coverage.
This Republican administration has further impeded women’s access to reproductive health care by allowing employers to cherry pick which coverage they will provide to their female employees. We will soon see a surge in unintended pregnancies. Women will find themselves transported back to the '60s, unable to prevent a pregnancy, unable to obtain prenatal care with increased risk to their lives and the lives of their infants.
A vote for a Republican is a vote to suppress a woman’s ability to determine her family size and her health. It’s important to vote Democratic this election. Your life and the life of your children may depend on it
SANDY MONTAG
White Salmon