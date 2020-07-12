To the editor — My parents fostered interest in the daily newspaper. I’d rush to read it after school; we’d talk about the news together. Later as a teacher of journalism and yearbook at Davis High and yearbook at Eisenhower High, we learned together: how to be interesting, factual, and timely with articles. I've celebrated factual, comprehensive, accurate newspapers, where editors place corrections on Page 2 if a reporter was not accurate.
I’m horrified reading that as of July 6, Voice of America has been politicized by our current president’s directing the firing of VOA’s trained and objective journalists and in their place substituting political hacks serving the president and henchmen. This is a horrifying takeover.
Missionaries, military personnel and instructional liaisons all over the world depend on our nation's honesty and accuracy of reporting as they represent America. Our military must have high-quality reporting. This political takeover corrupts Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and Middle East Broadcasting, corrupting how the world regards us. Protest to your representatives and senators. Insist on non-political journalism.
Subscribe to local and national newspaper magazines; encourage others to support our city, state, and national integrity through accurate, reliable journalism.
BECKY SCHOLL
Yakima