To the editor — While we were distracted by the virus, celebration of the end of slavery and Trump's crazy thing in Oklahoma, the administration did something that should have made headlines on every newspaper. It turned the Voice of America into a Putin-Trump propaganda machine. They fired all the main people and replaced them with Trump stooges. They did this late Friday, June 19. At the same time, Attorney General Barr tried to fire the prosecutor that got Michael Cohen convicted.
The people they fired, many had been there for decades and spoke several languages. One man said he had been there under six presidents. The Voice of America has been there piping facts and freedom in their language into Cuba, Russia, China and around the world. It’s been there, non-partisan, since the Second World War. This is just one more thing important enough to hit the streets about.
ATHEL MAY
Selah