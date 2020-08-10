To the editor — Dear Governor Jay, having been a resident of your great state for most of my life and now living in Southern Arizona, I’m quite excited about an upcoming trip to the Northwest. If you have a moment, please answer a few questions that will enable us to have a more enjoyable stay in the Seattle area.
First, are the looting and rioting events scheduled for nighttime only, or may they be enjoyed during daylight hours? We plan to come up there as a group, and many of our members suffer from impaired vision; daytime events would be preferred.
Watching the rioting, vandalism and mayhem that the citizens are enjoying up north, we are suddenly feeling somewhat left out. As former citizens of the area, we desire to get in on the action. In addition, we would like a list of stores that are participating in this program as some of our members need new TVs, stereos, new iPhone, etc. Still others of our group need wardrobe updates.
As a side note, we have noticed that most of the action requires stepping through broken windows. Again, Governor Jay, many of our group are elderly and are wheelchair bound. Under the various disability-access programs of your state, we will be expecting handicap ramps to be provided.
One final question: Do we have to wear masks while participating in the aforementioned mayhem, destruction of property, and the “re-gifting” of items – which some unenlightened souls might prefer to call theft? We as good citizens wish to be socially responsible.
LEE MULKEY
Pearce, Ariz.