To the editor — I appreciate all the caring people in our Valley and want to thank all, including the ladies in Selah pictured making masks. However, I would have been more impressed if they had been wearing their product!
My daughter from Seattle was shocked that unlike Seattle the majority in a local grocery chain she visited were not wearing masks or following the suggested protocol. Yakima, do you think that is why we are not making headway in eradicating the virus from our city?
Please, merchants of Yakima, if the public isn't smart enough to do as suggested, would you make wearing masks mandatory in your establishment? Thank you.
DOROTHY EDGERTON
Yakima