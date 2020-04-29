To the editor — I am a retired science and math teacher with a degree in biochemistry. For the last few months, I have watched on the news or read in the newspapers about evangelical churches having in-church services and right-wing groups protesting in large in-person gatherings with little or no PPE. Most claim that God will protect them or that the virus is a government hoax.
I suggest they continue to gather and include lots of hugs and kisses. When they get sick and/or die, may the survivors think and learn. This may be the only way these egocentric anti-science zealots will come to learn that viruses are also living things made by the same creator and are not a government hoax.
MIKE BUCHANAN
Yakima