To the editor — I understand people not wanting to watch their family get sick. I also don't want to watch all my friends lose their business, go homeless, and not be able to feed their children. I don't want to see my economy crash, entire sectors of jobs go under, and enter into a huge economic depression that could and would lead to far more deaths and illnesses than this virus. I don't want to see the suicide rate continue to climb so drastically that more lives are lost from suicide than the virus (as shown in Tennessee).
I could go on, but if folks don't want to get sick, that is fine, and they can voluntarily decide to stay in their home. If that's not affordable, how is shutting our economy off affordable? I want to continue feeding my family, I want to provide, work, and serve my community. Destroying our economy and lives only puts the very lives they want to protect at risk. There is no way this virus will cause more harm than us decimating our economy and the lives impacted by all these shutdowns.
GARTH McKINNEY
Yakima