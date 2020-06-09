To the editor — "This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. -- II Timothy 3:1.
Think about those few words over and over. Then read the whole chapter. I believe there are two periods of time referred to as the last days. We are in the first "last days," which have been going on for the past 2,000 years. No one seems to know which way the wind is blowing. The so-called experts can't seem to agree. What is an expert? An "ex" is a has-been, and a "spurt" is a drip under pressure. Who pays them?
Don't be concerned about the virus, heart attacks, cancer, kidney problems, drowning in Rimrock or crossing the highway.
Hebrews 9:27 tell us, "And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment." I suggest you worry about the "after this."
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton