To the editor — Why with this terrible virus attacking our world would an adult male purposely cough leaning at a counter at a coffee shop (could have been any of this type of worker)? He was asked to step back by the 6-foot line for the safety of other customers and clerks. This rude, disrespectful man continued to lean in and fake-cough. So sad this is the kind of person who would spread illness and death. If anyone sees this happen again, please for everyone's sake call management. Be a good human. Shame on this person.
PAMELA DRAKE
Yakima