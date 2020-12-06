To the editor — The notion that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax is simply bizarre. The “evidence” that deniers present is that those who have died, for the most part, have had pre-existing conditions. This is an unremarkable insight, as most events occur as a result of several contributory causes.
For example, if a person dies in a head-on collision, we are likely to attribute his death to the concussion and to ignore the probability that he may have gone into cardiac arrest or suffered collapsed lungs.
This “only cause” fallacy, a form of oversimplification, often leads us to imperfect understandings.
With COVID-19, the virus may be only the straw the breaks the camel’s back; as most patients probably die of associated inflammation and congestion that their weakened bodies have difficulty handling.
That anyone should call the COVID-19 epidemic a hoax is beyond reason, as the people who are dying might have lived a day or a week or a month or even several years longer had they not caught the bug.
Such inconveniences as wearing masks and social distancing and scrubbing regularly are trivial by comparison to risking one’s health and life in the very real and complicated COVID-19 lottery.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima