To the editor — I am writing this letter to express my concern about the proposed merger of Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, along with Seattle Virginia Mason, with the Franciscan hospital system. I have many questions about what this merger is going to mean concretely to the Yakima community. I worry that the secretive nature of this transaction means that there has been insufficient attention being paid to the needs of this community.
Though I am fairly recently retired, I have maintained contact with active physicians in the community, and I hear that very few of them knew about these negotiations until very recently. Why is Yakima being kept in the dark? The plan to degrade our hospital system to a second-tier status brings up many troubling questions about how our citizens will be cared for in the future. It must mean that services we have had in the past will now be moved to Seattle. What impact will this have on the health and safety of our people? Will our quality of care suffer as a result? Will it lead an increase in our death rate?
I spent my career as a primary care provider and know our abilities, but also our limitations. Primary care depends on specialists to give the full spectrum of care that our patients have come to trust and which they deserve. Loss of those specialty services here in Yakima is going to greatly complicate the job of primary care to manage their patients. I have had both the experience of dealing with local specialists and also with those who work for Virginia Mason and other systems in Seattle. It's much easier and gives better information when I can talk to someone I know and trust. It’s much harder when I am trying to get information about my patient from a parade of physicians I don't know (often a different one with each call). I think that this sentiment is shared by my patients who depend on me to guide them through the medical system.
I feel that our community has a right to transparency on the part of the hospital and its board. We have already lost one hospital to the vicissitudes of a sequence of large hospital systems mergers. Let's be very careful about repeating the mistakes of the past. My plea is to slow this process down, open it up, and let us see that Yakima's health is as important as Seattle's in this transaction.
NICOLA BOCEK, M.D.
Yakima