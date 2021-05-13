To the editor — Over 400 shootings in the United States over last weekend. Four hundred. Experts say it could be the result of pandemic, and that numbers usually rise around Memorial Day. Every corner of our once great country is affected. The fallout of the pandemic remains to be seen; I fear it's going to get worse before it gets better. More and more bare shelves at stores. Crime. Lack of initiative to return to work. Trash tossed by the wayside.
Personally, I believe the past four years of unchecked rampant corruption by the former administration, the glorifying of violence and the insurrection brought about by a "leader" who lied starting with oath to follow the Constitution (re: peaceful transfer of power).
The continuation of the big lie. People thinking if we can't or won't hold those in power responsible for their part in what transgressed, well, no one should have to worry about being charged. Or maybe it's just the wealthy, privileged powerful who get away with murder, corruption and mayhem. We look up to our leaders. We need that shining, principled example to regain our place in the world. To save our country and all those who care about it.
KRISTENC FORK
Yakima