To the editor — Regarding the recent Yakima City Council action to possibly increase penalties for street racing. The Vintiques of Yakima street rod club has always promoted safe and responsible behavior when driving our vintage cars. Our members were very involved in getting the Yakima Avenue anti-cruise ordinance modified to allow eight open cruise nights on Yakima Avenue each summer. Because of this, we organize two food drives to help organizations like Rod’s House and the Salvation Army meet their needs. Our annual Vintiques Northwest Nationals event at State Fair Park draws over 600 cars into the area, providing a very safe and fun activity for the entire family. We STRONGLY encourage the City Council to crack down on this street racing activity. It has no place in our community. For those who want to race their cars, Renegade Raceway in Wapato has frequent events that allow you to see what your car can do. Also, we also encourage the general public that may witness these dangerous acts of street racing, doughnuts and excessive burnouts to DISCOURAGE this behavior. We don’t want to see a few ruin the Yakima car culture that is enjoyed by so many.
ART REIS
President, Vintiques of Yakima